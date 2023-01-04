WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Wallingford pled guilty for child sexual exploitation and drug trafficking offenses, police said.

According to the Wallingford Police Department, 40-year-old Christopher Liscio pled guilty in Bridgeport federal court on Wednesday to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, one count of conspiracy to distribute and process with intent to distribute oxycodone, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of cocaine.

Liscio faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life.

Court documents showed that between January 2016 and February 2020, Liscio used the social media platform Snapchat to entice two minor girls to take sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves and send them back to him.

This communication between Liscio and one of the minor victims began when she was around 13-years-old and lasted until she was around 16-years-old, documents showed, while communication with the second minor victim occurred when she was 15 and 16-years-old. He also engaged in sexual acts with the second minor victim on multiple occasions between the ages of 15 and 16.

Police said Liscio was arrested on state charges relating to the sexual assault of a minor in February 2020. While he was released on bond in his state case, Liscio sold 2,000 oxycodone pills. Police searched his residence since his federal arrest in May of 2021 and found 500 grams of cocaine, items used to process and package narcotics and $22,440.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled at this time, police said.

