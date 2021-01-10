Wallingford PD searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run crash with ambulance Saturday night

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Wallingford Police are searching for a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance Saturday night.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Wallingford Police responded to the area of 21 North Plains Industrial Road on the report of an evading motor vehicle crash.

Police report an initial investigation revealed that the Hunter’s Ambulance was occupied with two people traveling northbound on North Plains Industrial Road.

“As the operator of the ambulance was initiating a legal left turn into a parking lot, another vehicle, a black Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound in the southbound travel lane and struck the ambulance,” police said.

Officials determined that the operator of the Ford pickup truck entered the southbound travel lane to pass out vehicles in the northbound lane.

Police say the operator of pickup truck fled the scene on foot.

There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Authorities report that there are no serious injuries to either the operator or passenger of the ambulance. However, the ambulance sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

Police are investigating to determine the identity of the pickup truck driver to prepare an arrest warrant with applicable charges.