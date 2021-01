WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Wallingford Police are searching for a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run with an ambulance Saturday night.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., Wallingford Police responded to the scene on North Plains Industrial Road.

Police report the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Officials tell News 8 they are still searching for the suspect.