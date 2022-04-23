NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If someone in your family has fallen behind on a check-up, shot or screening, Walmart pharmacies are providing free services today until 2 p.m.

Dubbed “Walmart Wellness Day”, more than 4,500 pharmacies will be distributing a variety of services for free. Select stores will also provide vision screenings.

Here are all the free resources that can be requested today:

Free screenings: glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI)

COVID-19 vaccine

Affordable immunizations: flu, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B

Additional wellness resources

Opportunity to talk with pharmacists

To search for a Walmart near you that is taking part in “Walmart Wellness Day”, click here to find the closest location.