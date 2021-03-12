Warmer weather, federal relief has restaurant owners optimistic for their future

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mother nature has served up a couple of beautiful days just in time for Restaurant Week in Wallingford.

It’s just one reason the hard-hit restaurant industry is cautiously optimistic. That $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package signed by President Biden can be a salvation for area restaurants devastated by the pandemic.

Restaurants received the biggest share of direct help, more than $28 billion in grants.

For 27 years now, Michael Tiscia has owned Michael’s Trattoria in Wallingford. Outside, the sun was shining brightly and customers dined at all of the available outdoor tables.. Tiscia told us another “Shot in the arm for business” has been well. More and more people are rolling up their sleeves.

“I know it’s in the right direction. I see it out there. Maybe people had COVID, they got their shots. The older crowd is coming out. They probably got their two shots,” Tiscia said. “I see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Another feather in their cap, Connecticut Magazine recently named Michael’s Trattoria the runner-up as the best Italian restaurant in Connecticut.

Scott Dolch, the executive director of the CT Restaurant Association, told us between the governor relaxing restrictions and the direct help from the government, it’s the most optimistic the industry has been in quite a while.