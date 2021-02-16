WARNING: DPH says do not eat El Abuelito Queso Fresco cheese after sample from CT food store tested positive for Listeria

(WTNH) — Tuesday, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) is warning consumers, restaurants, and retailers in the state to not eat, serve, or sell El Abuelito Queso Fresco cheese due to detection of Listeria.

The DPH warns, “laboratory findings…detected Listeria monocytogenes in samples collected from a Connecticut retail food store last week.”

They add, “The samples were collected as part of an ongoing investigation into a multi-state outbreak of listeriosis. Testing is ongoing to determine the source of the outbreak. Currently, DPH is aware of one Connecticut case of illness reported after eating this brand. DPH advises consumers not to eat any El Abuelito Queso Fresco cheese until further notice. Immune-compromised individuals and others at high risk for infection, such as pregnant women, young children, and the elderly, should avoid all Hispanic fresh and soft cheeses.”

READ: Full press release from DPH:

DPH adds, “Because this product may still be in consumer’s refrigerators, DPH encourages

consumers to check any queso fresco cheese they may have to determine if it is the same

product found to be contaminated with Listeria. At this time it is not known if other lot

numbers of this product are contaminated; however, because of the seriousness of the

disease, DPH advises consumers not to eat any El Abuelito Queso Fresco cheese until

further notice.”