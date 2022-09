Live stream provided by Law & Crime Network

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury began hearing evidence Tuesday in a trial to decide how much money conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for spreading a lie that the massacre was a hoax.

The trial is being held in Waterbury, less than 20 miles from Newtown, where 26 children and teachers were shot to death in 2012.

It’s the second such trial for Jones, who was ordered by a Texas jury last month to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of one of the slain children.

A six-member jury and several alternates will decide how much the conspiracy theorist should pay relatives of eight victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school. Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable without a trial last year after he failed to turn over documents to the families’ lawyers.

Jones is not expected to attend the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he would be traveling to Connecticut next week.

The trial is expected to last about a month and feature testimony from both Jones and the families.

Jones now says he believes the shooting was real. At the Texas trial, he testified that he realizes what he said was irresponsible, and did hurt people’s feelings and he apologized. He continues, however, to insist that his comments were protected free speech. He views the lawsuits as efforts to silence him and put him out of business.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.