Connecticut officials caution against military imposter and scams

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong and Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Thomas Saadi held a press conference on Wednesday urging consumers on to be mindful of military imposters and affiliation scams.

Officials say scammers are pretending to have charities that support service members and veterans, but charities are not the only planned schemes. Scammers are conducting door-to-door sales and may use a fake military story to manipulate consumers into donations.

The press conference took place at Minuteman Park in Hartford at 11 a.m.

