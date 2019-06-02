Vigil held for missing New Canaan mom
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) - A vigil was held in New Canaan on Sunday evening for a missing mom.
The vigil took place inside St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan.
Related Content: Estranged husband and girlfriend arrested as investigation into missing mom continues
This community has been hit hard by the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
On Saturday night, her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, along with Michelle Troconis, had been arrested for tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution.
Another vigil was scheduled for later in the night in Hartford.
