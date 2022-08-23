Conn. (WNTH) — A waterspout that formed on the Long Island Sound was captured on video from someone aboard the Cross Sound Ferry on Tuesday.

Watch the video below:

Video credit: LST 510 Cape Henlopen Cross Sound Ferry

A waterspout, which forms when cold air moves across the Great Lakes, creating temperature differences between the warm water and cold air, can last anywhere between two and 20 minutes. The intense, tunnel-shaped vortex cloud can move at speeds of 10 to 15 knots.

There is a severe weather and flash flood warning across the state.

