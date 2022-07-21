NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwalk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole over $6,000 in goods from a porch in the city.

According to police, the theft occurred on Newtown Avenue Tuesday night. The man, identified in Ring camera security footage, is wearing a “Jerry’s Paving” shirt.

See the footage below:

Anyone with information regarding the incident or can identify the man is urged to call police at (203) 854-3051 or email Officer Kassimis at jkassimis@norwalkct.org.