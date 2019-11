WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break in Waterford is causing road closures in the area, according to police.

Fog Plain Road in the area of Sandy Hollow Road is closed due to the water main break causing a large section of the road to collapse.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. No word on how long the road will be closed.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.