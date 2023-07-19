Photograph of the water and currents at Yantic Falls in Norwich.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – During the hot summer months, sometimes nothing is better than spending a day on the water, but water can quickly become dangerous.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) advises people to take the following precautions when heading out on the water:

Never swim alone

Swim in supervised areas with lifeguards

If one does not know how to swim, make sure they wear a United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved life jacket

Wear a life jacket while riding on a boat as activities may divert your attention away from the water

Consider enrolling in a CPR course, as depending on the time first responders can get to a scene, you could save someone’s life

Check out weather forecasts to look out for any major weather changes that could impact water levels or currents

Enroll yourself and your children in formal swimming classes

River Safety

If you’re spending time in a river or stream, be aware that even if the water appears shallow and calm there may be a strong current underneath.

The United States Department of Agriculture recommends people study the area before they get into the water.

People are advised to avoid deep or swift water. If crossing a natural bridge of rocks or logs, you are asked to consider where you will land if you fall as you could get swept up in the water.

You are also advised to avoid rock hopping as rocks may be slippery.

If you do fall into fast-landing water, do not stand up as the force of the water will push you over.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, most drownings in rivers occur when a person’s leg or ankle gets caught in an underwater rock ledge between, boulder tree limbs or other debris.

You are advised to lay on your back with your feet pointed downstream and toes above the surface. You should always look downstream and be prepared to push off rocks with your feet.

Lake Safety

Never dive into the water due to the risk of shallow water, submerged rocks, trees or other hazards

Always swim with a buddy and within supervised areas preferably with lifeguards

Supervise children closely and refrain from participating in any distracting activities while supervising kids in the water

Do not use any foam fille toys in place of water jackets as they are not designed to keep swimmers safe

Ocean Safety

Keep your eyes on the ocean water in order to detect unexpected or large waves

Look at the forecast before heading to the beach to look out for weather changes

Make sure to also look out for high surf advisories

Be aware of the tide changes so you do not become trapped the water

When you first look at the waves, see the height of the highest wave you see and double that, as that could help you determine how high the waves may get during your trip

If you get caught in a rip current, make sure you swim parallel to the beach to get out of the current and then swim to shore

Be aware that cold water can quickly zap your strength

Waterfall safety