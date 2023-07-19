NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – During the hot summer months, sometimes nothing is better than spending a day on the water, but water can quickly become dangerous.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) advises people to take the following precautions when heading out on the water:
- Never swim alone
- Swim in supervised areas with lifeguards
- If one does not know how to swim, make sure they wear a United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved life jacket
- Wear a life jacket while riding on a boat as activities may divert your attention away from the water
- Consider enrolling in a CPR course, as depending on the time first responders can get to a scene, you could save someone’s life
- Check out weather forecasts to look out for any major weather changes that could impact water levels or currents
- Enroll yourself and your children in formal swimming classes
River Safety
- If you’re spending time in a river or stream, be aware that even if the water appears shallow and calm there may be a strong current underneath.
- The United States Department of Agriculture recommends people study the area before they get into the water.
- People are advised to avoid deep or swift water. If crossing a natural bridge of rocks or logs, you are asked to consider where you will land if you fall as you could get swept up in the water.
- You are also advised to avoid rock hopping as rocks may be slippery.
- If you do fall into fast-landing water, do not stand up as the force of the water will push you over.
- According to the United States Department of Agriculture, most drownings in rivers occur when a person’s leg or ankle gets caught in an underwater rock ledge between, boulder tree limbs or other debris.
- You are advised to lay on your back with your feet pointed downstream and toes above the surface. You should always look downstream and be prepared to push off rocks with your feet.
Lake Safety
- Never dive into the water due to the risk of shallow water, submerged rocks, trees or other hazards
- Always swim with a buddy and within supervised areas preferably with lifeguards
- Supervise children closely and refrain from participating in any distracting activities while supervising kids in the water
- Do not use any foam fille toys in place of water jackets as they are not designed to keep swimmers safe
Ocean Safety
- Keep your eyes on the ocean water in order to detect unexpected or large waves
- Look at the forecast before heading to the beach to look out for weather changes
- Make sure to also look out for high surf advisories
- Be aware of the tide changes so you do not become trapped the water
- When you first look at the waves, see the height of the highest wave you see and double that, as that could help you determine how high the waves may get during your trip
- If you get caught in a rip current, make sure you swim parallel to the beach to get out of the current and then swim to shore
- Be aware that cold water can quickly zap your strength
Waterfall safety
- Do not jump off waterfalls or dive into waterfall pools due to hidden debris
- Never swim upstream near a waterfall if the water appears calm, currents that are close to the falls could pull swimming over the ledge
- Follow all warning signs
- Stay on established trails and enjoy the view of waterfalls