WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury and Hartford school districts decided to keep school mask mandates in place after the state mandate expires on Feb 28.

The Waterbury Board of Education voted Thursday to approve the following revised policy for masks in schools.

The decision allows the board flexibility to change course if the metrics improve, or the policy will remain in place for the duration of the school year if COVID-19 levels do not improve.

The board is looking at specific criteria:

Indicator 1: Vaccine Prevalence – greater than 80%.

Indicator 2: Rates of Positivity in the Community – less than 10%.

Indicator 3: New Cases – less than 15 per 100,000.

The Waterbury district is currently at indicator 2.

If the district meets two out of three metrics the BOE will consider making masks optional in schools.