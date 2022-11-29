WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018.
47-year-old Vernon Haynes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ.
RELATED: Man found guilty of murdering Waterbury woman: police
According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson Court home with several stab wounds to her neck.
PD: Boyfriend arrested for Waterbury woman’s murder
After murdering Watts, Hayne’s fled the scene in her car.
Police later issued a warrant charging Haynes with murder and he was apprehended by the New York Police Department shortly after.
Haynes also had a prior murder conviction from 1998 out of New York, police said.
Haynes is currently at Macdougall Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, officials said.