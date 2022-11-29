WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018.

47-year-old Vernon Haynes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ.

Mugshot of Vernon Haynes. SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department)

According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson Court home with several stab wounds to her neck.

After murdering Watts, Hayne’s fled the scene in her car.

Police later issued a warrant charging Haynes with murder and he was apprehended by the New York Police Department shortly after.

Haynes also had a prior murder conviction from 1998 out of New York, police said.

Haynes is currently at Macdougall Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, officials said.