Waterbury mayor’s daughter to return home following deadly Florida crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Several dozen community members and elected officials from across the state joined a standing-room-only crowd at the Varick Memorial AME Zion Church in New Haven for a special MLK Day Service to renew their commitment to the civil rights icon's legacy, and to call on Yale University to contribute more to the Elm City Monday.

Leaders called for a stronger relationship between the Ivy League University and New Haven beginning with its tax breaks.