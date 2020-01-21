Waterbury mayor’s daughter to return home following deadly Florida crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The daughter of Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary will return home following a deadly crash in Florida.
Maggie O’Leary was discharged from the hospital on Monday after surviving that crash with members of her college rowing team. She and her teammates from Holy Cross were riding in the team van when it collided with a truck last Wednesday.
20-year-old Grace Rett of Massachusetts was killed.
