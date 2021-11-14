Waterbury offers free Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

FILE – Jamie Onofrio Franceschini, 11, watches as RN Rosemary Lantigua prepares a syringe with her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Young Waterbury residents can stop by multiple locations throughout the city this week to receive a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals ages 5 to 11 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Note that these vaccination sites are only available for children ages 5 to 11.

See the vaccination clinic sites below:

November 16: Waterbury Arts Magnet | 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

16 South Elm Street – Main Office Lobby

November 17: Maloney Interdistrict Magnet School | 3:15 p.m. – 7 p.m.

233 South Elm Street – Community Room

November 18: Frank G. Regan Elementary | 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

2780 North Main Street – Nurse’s Office

November 18: John Duggan Elementary | 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

32 West Porter Street – Health Room 101

November 19: B.W. Tinker Elementary | 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

809 Highland Avenue – Library

November 19: Bunker Hill Elementary | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

170 Bunker Hill Avenue – Library

November 22: Gilmartin Elementary | 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

94 Spring Lake Road – Cafe