Waterbury offers free Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Young Waterbury residents can stop by multiple locations throughout the city this week to receive a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Individuals ages 5 to 11 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Note that these vaccination sites are only available for children ages 5 to 11.
See the vaccination clinic sites below:
November 16: Waterbury Arts Magnet | 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
16 South Elm Street – Main Office Lobby
November 17: Maloney Interdistrict Magnet School | 3:15 p.m. – 7 p.m.
233 South Elm Street – Community Room
November 18: Frank G. Regan Elementary | 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
2780 North Main Street – Nurse’s Office
November 18: John Duggan Elementary | 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
32 West Porter Street – Health Room 101
November 19: B.W. Tinker Elementary | 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
809 Highland Avenue – Library
November 19: Bunker Hill Elementary | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
170 Bunker Hill Avenue – Library
November 22: Gilmartin Elementary | 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
94 Spring Lake Road – Cafe