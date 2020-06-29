Waterbury opens 5 COVID-19 testing sites in latest push for response efforts

Breaking News
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Leaders around the state continue to track the COVID-19 pandemic, including Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary who provided an update on the city’s response.

Just this morning, the city reports they’ve seen just over 2,100 confirmed cases with 188 deaths associated with coronavirus.

While Connecticut as a whole is one of the few states not seeing a surge in cases right now, the city of Waterbury is sending out a reminder of its COVID-19 resources. Just a couple of weeks ago, the city added even more testing sites not requiring a doctor’s note not even needing to be show symptoms.

The Community Health Center, Inc. in the city is a walk-up and drive-up testing site open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Duggan School is also hosting as a testing site from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting drive-thru testing Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lastly, Waterbury Hospital testing is done Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The city is looking for volunteers to help their various efforts, including recently retired medical professionals. Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to call 3-1-1.

