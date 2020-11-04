Waterbury PD investigating fatal shooting in East Main Street, Cherry Street area

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that took place Tuesday night.

According to Waterbury police, officers were dispatched at 7:54 p.m. to the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street for a report of gunshots and someone who was shot.

Officers located a male victim, 28-years-old, in the driver’s seat of an Audi car involved in a motor vehicle accident suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by officials. His identity has not yet been released.

Police located several empty cartridge casings in the road in the area and determined the victim was stopped on Cherry Street at East Main Street for a traffic signal when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to the Audi.

Police say someone in the SUV allegedly shot at the operator of the Audi. The SUV then fled south on Baldwin Street. The driver of the Audi turned right onto East Main Street, traveled a short distance and crashed into a parked vehicle in the area of 325 East Main Street.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.