WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating the report of a vehicle fully submerged in water inside Lakewood Lake Friday night.

Police say it is unknown if anyone was in the vehicle prior to entering the lake on 129 Lakewood Road.

Waterbury Fire Department and dive rescue team are on scene checking the lake for any victims.





No other information has been shared at this time.

This is breaking news.