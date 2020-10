WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a fatal incident on South Elm Street late Friday night.

Police say that on Oct. 23 at approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to a call of a person who fell or jumped from the parking garage at St. Mary’s Hospital at 16 South Elm Street.

Police found an unconscious man bleeding from the injuries and was determined to be dead. The man has not been identified.

The investigation is active.