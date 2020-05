WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police say a suspect of an April fatal motor vehicle accident turned himself in Wednesday morning.

According to officers, Jamall Smith, 26 of Waterbury, surrendered himself to the police 6 a.m. Wednesday in connection to a fatal car accident on April 22 in the area of 2457 East Main Street.

Smith was arrested and charged with assault, driving under the influence, and manslaughter. He is being held on a bond of $100,000.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.