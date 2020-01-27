 

Waterbury police identify dead body found in Brass Mill Mall parking lot

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department have identified the individual found dead at the Brass Mill Mall parking lot on January 11.

According to police, officers responded to Brass Mill Mall parking lot on 495 Union Street for a report of an unresponsive man in a parked vehicle on January 11 at 9:27 a.m.. Upon arrival at the scene, officials spotted a dead man in the driver’s seat.

The man was identified as 35-year-old William H. Sanders of Naugatuck. The manner and cause of death is pending and investigation is ongoing.

