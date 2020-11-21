Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Chase Avenue, Waterbury police investigating

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Chase Avenue Friday night.

Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing Chase Avenue when he was struck by a Honda Civic. Officers and paramedics were called to the scene at 9:11 p.m. Friday.

An AMR paramedic on the scene later pronounced the victim deceased. He has not been identified at this time.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Officials said traffic was rerouted and delayed.

This is an open and active investigation.

Anyone who has information about this accident is asked to call Officer Girouard of the Traffic Services Unit at (203) 346-3975 or police dispatch at 203-574-6911.