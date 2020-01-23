Waterbury police to meet with body cam vendor

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Waterbury’s Police Department are set to meet with a body camera vendor following an officer involved shooting earlier this week.

RELATED: Waterbury police looking to add officer body cameras

The department has been researching body cameras for about eighteen months.

Police say 57-year-old Edward Gendron was shot and killed Monday at a home on Craigie Avenue. It happened during a confrontation with Waterbury Officer Ronald Tompkins III.

State police are currently investigating.