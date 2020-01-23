Breaking News
East Haddam firefighters battle early-morning structure fire
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Waterbury police to meet with body cam vendor

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at Waterbury’s Police Department are set to meet with a body camera vendor following an officer involved shooting earlier this week.

RELATED: Waterbury police looking to add officer body cameras

The department has been researching body cameras for about eighteen months.

Police say 57-year-old Edward Gendron was shot and killed Monday at a home on Craigie Avenue. It happened during a confrontation with Waterbury Officer Ronald Tompkins III.

State police are currently investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

CT lawmakers to discuss new bill aimed to help low-income families

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT lawmakers to discuss new bill aimed to help low-income families"

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Avenue, New Haven police investigating

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Avenue, New Haven police investigating"

Family of 19-year-old carjacking suspect shot, killed by police in West Haven calling for impartial investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of 19-year-old carjacking suspect shot, killed by police in West Haven calling for impartial investigation"

Waterbury police looking to add officer body cameras

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury police looking to add officer body cameras"

"Point-in-time" count takes place across CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled ""Point-in-time" count takes place across CT"

Controversial plea deal thrown out after petition, social media storm

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Controversial plea deal thrown out after petition, social media storm"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss