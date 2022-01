WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools will not operate on Monday, January 10 due to a staffing shortage, the school system said Sunday night.

According to the WPS Director of Communications Belin Michelis, all schools will be closed for students, but Monday will still remain an in-person workday for staff.

The news follows school closings last week in Hamden due to staffing shortages.