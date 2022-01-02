Waterbury rings-in New Year with Post University fireworks show

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Waterbury had the chance to say goodbye to 2021 and ring-in 2022 by celebrating with a fireworks display presented by Post University.

As the saying goes, the show must go on. Although bad weather postponed Saturday night’s fireworks, Post university was able to move forward with the fireworks display Sunday night in Waterbury at Holy Land U.S.A.

Five-year-old Avery Kastelein couldn’t be more excited as she watched the sea of colors light up the sky, noting that “the lights were different colors.” Kastelein’s mother, Amanda, said that even as a 30-yearold, “they just get you like pumped up.”



The Kasteleins weren’t the only ones celebrating; dozens of families young and old took in the shimmering fireworks from the top of a garage in downtown Waterbury.

Sunday’s show was put on by Post University, in partnership with the city. This was only the second year of the event. Director of Events for the university, Bob Sembiante, told WTNH that they started the celebration in 2020 after deciding not to hold their usual holiday events due to COVID. Sembiante noted that “it’s putting a nice little bookend on the holiday season.”

“As soon as the fireworks were over, the next day I started receiving phone calls asking if Post was going to do this every year,” Sembiante said.

Now, he’s hoping to make it a tradition, as do others.

“It gives you hope that it actually, this year, is going to bring a lot more joy to everybody,” one attendee, Garrett McDonald of Naugatuck, said.



They’re hoping for their own wishes in 2022. Frank Moss, a resident of Prospect, is excited to “get back to a little bit of normalcy.” Avery said she’s ready to “have friends and family come over and we can have some fun.”