Waterbury teen credited with saving family from burning car appears on Drew Barrymore Show

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury teen who is credited with saving a family from a burning car last month appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show Thursday.

Justin Gavin, 18, appeared as a guest on the Drew Barrymore Show Thursday where he got a couple of big surprises.

It all started when Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary had Barrymore give Gavin a proclamation in honor of his bravery.

Then, Barrymore introduced a video addressed to Gavin from his favorite basketball player, Carmelo Anthony.

And finally, Gavin’s favorite NBA team, the Brooklyn Nets, also heard about his heroics and gave him season passes and a bunch of gear.

