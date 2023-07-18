WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents within the towns of Waterbury, Thomaston, and Watertown experienced a water main break on Monday.

According to the Watertown Water and Sewer Authority, the city had a 42″ water main break, and an emergency contractor is expediting the repair. Customers may experience discolored water until the repair is completed.

The break is in the heart of the system for the entire city and is essentially the “aorta” of the water system, Rob Langenauer, Superintendent of Water for the City of Waterbury, said. Since many water lines needed to be rerouted, Langenauer said sediment was stirred up, causing the water to appear brown.

Langenauer said the water is safe to drink, however, he does not recommend running dishwashers or washing machines because the sediment can cause damage and discoloration.

The 42″ diameter pipe that needs to be fixed is being shipped from Illinois — as there is only one manufacturer that makes the type of pipe used in the system, Langenauer said.

The site of the break has been excavated and is ready for the repair. Langenauer said the cost of the pipe is $76,000.