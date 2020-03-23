City of Waterbury to partially close municipal office citing coronavirus

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury will close parts of its city buildings to the public starting Monday, March 23 in another effort to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The city of Waterbury is trying to walk that narrow line of keeping essential services in City Hall and other places open and available to the public while making sure everything possible is being done to keep personal interactions down to a minimum.

As a result, the city is partially closing three different governmental buildings to the public. Those are City Hall, the Chase Municipal Building, and the Jefferson Square Office Building.

The city is asking as many folks as possible to conduct their city business over the internet or the phone. Many city and town government workers all over the state are essential employees.

They have to keep coming to work to keep towns and cities running, and they need to keep their distance from members of the public to stay healthy.

In the meantime, Waterbury schools are still handing out meals during what would be school days. In just the last week, they actually handed out more than 28,000 meals to students who would normally get free breakfast and lunch in school. Waterbury’s mayor is also encouraging anyone who wants to help, especially those with a background in health care, to call 311 to find out more about volunteer opportunities.

For senior citizens, the people who are most at risk from the coronavirus, they also can call 311 for more information about help getting their groceries and prescriptions brought to them so that they do not have to leave home.

Again, Waterbury City buildings are partially closing to the public’s starting on Monday.