WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Public Schools will no require masks for students and staff in their schools on March, 7.

Officials at Waterbury Public Schools are recommending that students and staff continue to wear masks to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus, but masks will become optional as of March, 7. The district will mitigate strategies to ensure that buildings remain clean and sanitary.

There are a few situations where masks will be required to be worn while on the school premises. The situations include the Spectator Fan Policy which will remain in effect for indoor sports until the conclusion of the State Basketball Tournament and if a student tests positive for COVID-19.

If a student experiences COVID-like symptoms and is sent to an isolation room, the school can require that student to wear a mask in the room. If a staff member begins to experience COVID symptoms, they will also be required to wear a mask.

Waterbury Public School officials released a reminder to parents for children to stay home if they are feeling under the weather, with the mask optional policy. Families will also have to report positive COVID-19 results, according to school officials. All Waterbury students and staff received two COVID-19 tests to test students on March 4 and 6 before students return to school on March, 7.