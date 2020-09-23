Waterbury wellness center hosting event to spread awareness about opioid overdose, addiction treatment

Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s an issue impacting countless families here in Connecticut – the opioid crisis. That’s why a Waterbury wellness center is spreading awareness in an event scheduled for today.

Wheeler and Genoa Healthcare are offering a helping hand. The wellness center is hosting an event to spread the word about opioid overdose and addiction treatment.

The event is happening from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. this afternoon at Wheeler’s location on Lakewood Road in Waterbury. They’ll also be handing out overdose rescue kits.

