NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wayback Burgers announced a lineup of specials Wednesday to celebrate National Hamburger Month this May. Several Connecticut locations will offer the burger bargains.

There will be a different deal each week of May and they are available to all guests who order through the Wayback Burgers app.

The deals are as follows:

$2 off app orders – May 1 – May 7

Free regular bacon cheese fries with burger or sandwich purchase – May 8 – May 14

$2 kids’ meals – May 15 – May 21

Triple point days on app orders – May 22 – May 27; May 29 – May 31

Additionally, all guests will be offered a BOGO Classic Burger to celebrate National Hamburger Day on May 28.

There are Wayback Burgers locations in Bristol, Cheshire, Derby, East Windsor, Granby, Groton, Hamden, Meriden, Middletown, Old Saybrook, Orange, Rocky Hill, Torrington, Watertown, Waterbury and West Hartford.

The restaurant will also be offering a Sour Patch Kids Shake from May 2 through July 8.