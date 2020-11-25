‘We don’t want this to get out of hand like last time’: Advocates make plea to governor on keeping prisons safe from COVID-19

(WTNH) — Out of concern about coronavirus in Connecticut prisons, the Connecticut bail fund and relatives of inmates delivered a six-foot card to the governor’s mansion on Wednesday.

They say correctional officers are not adhering to CDC guidelines and refuse to wear masks. They also say the Department of Corrections often fails to follow social distancing and refuses to provide adequate personal hygiene and cleaning supplies.

“Their actions are supposed to keep people safe inside. And these actions they are supposed to be taking people are still losing their lives. We don’t want this to get out of hand like last time and things become unmanageable,” Jewu Richardson.

“It’s really, really detrimental what is going on in there. The prisoners are not getting taken care of,” Greta Johnson.

The families of some inmates are demanding a meeting with Governor Lamont and the DOC commissioner. News 8 has reached out to the state, but have not heard back.