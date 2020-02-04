‘We pray that God grant us strength to forgive everyone responsible for this sickening farce’: Fotis Dulos’ family releases statement

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fotis Dulos’ family has released a statement following his apparent suicide.

In the emotional letter, released Monday and obtained by News 8, his family said he was a caring and nurturing father and that “suicide” was a word no one would have associated with Dulos.

As in Dulos’ note, his family accused the state of harassing him and them “relentlessly and with no mercy.”

“We, the family of this great man, feel let down by the State that pursued and harassed him and us relentlessly and with no mercy, without ever giving him or us a chance to speak our truth and to share, with a world that was too quick to call him a monster, our story,” the statement read in part. “We feel devastated that a man, only 52 years of age, found himself in a dead-end where he saw taking his own life as the only way to be granted peace.”

They maintained Dulos’ innocence and shamed law enforcement for spending time trying to arrest him, rather than find the “real perpetrator.”

“We are shocked at how Law Enforcement obsessively focused with speculation and circumstantial evidence on an innocent man and turned their back on finding the real perpetrator of this tragedy, who is now at large, still a threat to public safety,” the letter read. “Words are not enough to describe our thoughts, emotions, and sorrow.”

His family said Dulos will be buried in Greece out of fear that his grave would be “desecrated” in Farmington.

They asked for prayers from themselves and his five children as they try to move on.

“We ask that you pray for his five children and our family. We ask that you pause and reflect on how it is possible that, in today’s United States of America, a man sought justice and peace by hooking up a pipe on his exhaust and walking into his car to meet his death surrounded by pictures of his five children. We pray that God grant us strength to forgive everyone responsible for this sickening farce. Are we bitter? Yes. We lost a much loved and lovely man to a form of mass hysteria. Fotis was no killer. Now he is dead. The case involving Jennifer’s disappearance has not ended. In some respects it now begins anew.

Read the full statement below: