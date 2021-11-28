‘We still must be vigilant’: Gov. Lamont addresses emergence of new Omicron COVID variant

The CDC made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the omicron variant, or B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern. (Getty Images)

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont released a statement Sunday addressing the recent emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. He is encouraging everyone to continue to remain vigilant against virus spread, especially now that the holiday season is upon us.

Lamont said his administration and health officials in the state are monitoring the new variant of concern identified by the World Health Organization on Friday.

Gov. Lamont assured, “While there have been no cases of the Omicron variant reported here in Connecticut or the United States to date, we still must be vigilant. Given the number of countries where Omicron has already been detected, it may already be present in the U.S.”

He added, “the best defense against COVID-19 is a good offense.” Lamont continued his call for everyone who can to get vaccinated and get a booster shot, continue to mask while indoor public places, practice proper hand hygiene, get tested for COVID if you feel sick or may have been exposed, and stay home if they feel sick.

“It is particularly important to take extra precautions when visiting with older or immune-compromised friends or family who are at higher risk from COVID,” Lamont cautioned.