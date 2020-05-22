“We understand its frustrating, we’re frustrated too trying to get to everyone”: CT feeling impact of nationwide job loss

(WTNH) — Grim news on the economic front – Connecticut lost 266,000 jobs between March and April.

That’s more than double the number of jobs lost in the entire 2008 recession. Nearly 550,000 people in our state have applied for jobless benefits. Most of those applications have been or are being processed

However-, the state does not have a total tally on how many have been cleared and are being paid out. The state says it is launching the federal unemployment extension for people who have exhausted their jobless benefits.

“Letters will be going out tomorrow to 71,000 potential claimants and on those letters will be instructions on what to do and how to file. So that program should be going live on Tuesday for the actual filing,” said Kurt Westby, Department of Labor Commissioner. “We understand its frustrating, we’re frustrated too trying to get to everyone. We’ve shifted as many resources as we can, we are hiring as many resources as we can and getting people trained up.”

Nationwide, more than 38 million people have filed for unemployment since the beginning of the pandemic.