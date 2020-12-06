“We were preparing in advance”: Eversource responds to thousands of power outages after CT winter storm

(WTNH) — Power crews have been out in full force Saturday as Eversource has worked for hours on end to get thousands of families back on the grid.

Windham and Tolland counties have been the hardest hit, according to Eversource. The company told News 8 this effort has been in the making for days, as crews have been monitoring the forecast. the goal right now is to get everyone’s power on safely.

“We were preparing in advance,” said Eversource spokesperson, Mitch Gross. “We stockpiled the equipment that we needed…We brought in crews from out of state yesterday in preparation for the storm, and we brought in extra customer service representatives so when you call us to report your outage, somebody could respond to your call as soon as possible.”

The towns of Stafford and Willington have the most outages in the state. As of 9:45 p.m. Saturday, around 3,000 Eversource customers are without power due to the strong winds and heavy snow.