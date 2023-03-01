Conn. (WTNH) — Depression can’t always be seen or heard. The founder of a local non-profit sadly understands that all too well, losing a loved one to depression.



Today, the AJJ foundation is helping those who feel alone by empowering them through music.

William Jamison Jr. said he lost his little brother, Alexander, to suicide in 2019.

“He was really big into music and skateboarding,” Jamieson Jr. said. “Music was definitely an escape for him from his battles with depression. You can really see him be himself.”

In the wake of such tragedy, William Jamieson Junior created a foundation in his brothers name, the Alexander Jordan Jamison Foundation.

“So our organization focuses on providing instruments to kids, then we get them connected with an instructor so that they can learn lessons,” Jamieson Jr. said. “But beyond that, beyond the lesson part, we like to make them feel like they’re part of a community.”

Because often depression and mental health struggles can’t be seen or heard.

“He wanted to be everybody’s friend and also really felt like he never had any friends,” Jamieson Jr. said of his brother. “Told me his whole life, he never had friends.”

The AJJ mission to help empower people and help them heal through the power of music.

“I think at the end of the day, we all just got to care about each other,” Jamieson Jr. said. “We’ve got to listen when somebody needs it, you’ve got to pay attention.”

The AJJ Foundation hosts events and fundraisers as well throughout the year. Find more information on the AJJ Foundation here.



And remember if you or someone you know needs help, the suicide and crisis life line number is 9-8-8 and is available 24/7.

