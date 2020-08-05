Wednesday’s Warrior: 12-year-old Frankie DeMunda of Danbury

(WTNH) — This week’s Wednesday’s Warrior brings us to Danbury to meet a young boy with a love for woodworking and giving back to his community.

12-year-old Frankie DeMunda of Danbury has a love for woodworking. “I got into woodworking by my grandfather,” he says.

Paired with a passion for helping others.

“I like making people happy.”

Frankie with a wooden American flag. Photo: Frank DeMunda

The COVID-19 pandemic inspired Frankie to make then sell his one of a kind pieces and use his profits to give back to his community and beyond.

“I donated to the fire department and the police department and I bought food. I bought lunch for families in need. Ice cream and pizza.”

His wooden American flags are his favorite because to him, “It symbolizes peace.”

On top of all of this, as teachers and students get ready to head back to the classroom, Frankie wanted to create something to help keep teachers safe and able to move around the classroom.

Frankie and his homemade hearts that say “Love.” Photo: Frank DeMunda

Frankie’s message to all of us, “Stay safe and follow the rules so this can get over quickly.”

A true warrior.