Conn. (WTNH) — Aside from the rhinestones, feathers, glitz and glam — what do these bras have in common?

They are ALL support bras. Okay, all jokes aside, they really are! Each one of these brassieres supports After the Storm Inc.

“We raise funds for integrative medicine services for survivors,” Christine Willet, President and Founder of After the Storm Inc., said.

At 30-years-old, while pregnant with her second child, Willett was diagnosed with breast cancer. After a whirlwind of surgeries, treatments and a strong fight, she continued to give back to the cancer community.

It was especially important to her that survivors have continued support to heal — that’s when she founded After the Storm Inc. in 2009.

“These services typically are not covered by insurance,” Willet said. “It is a wide array of services but typically reiki, massage, acupuncture yoga.”

To make those services possible, survivors and supporters alike have been making and flaunting fashion forward outfits at the organizations largest fundraise, the Art Bra fashion show.

“Everybody that is on our stage is connected somehow to breast cancer, whether they are a survivor themselves or a family member that has had breast cancer,” Willet said.

It’s a runway show unlike any you have ever seen, where even the men get involved!

“If women can do it why can’t men do it,” she said.

Willet’s oldest son, Connor even takes the runway by storm. He was just 3-years-old at the time of his mothers initial diagnosis. Today he is 19-years-old.

After the show, the bra bidding begins, and each creative design is auctioned-off.

“All of our funds stay local and in the community,” Willet said. “We donate to several different hospitals across the state.”

It’s a night full of fashion, fun and hope — where the cup is always half full.

The Art Bra event is coming up on Friday Aug. 3 at The Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. To learn more or donate, click here.