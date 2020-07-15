Wednesday’s Warrior: Edward Figueroa, Founder of the Warrior’s Empowerment Group

It’s a fight that many fight but so few talk about – addiction.

“They feel there is no answer for it,” says Edward Figueroa, Warrior’s Empowerment Group, Founder.

“We lost so many great people to addiction so it has kind of become a purpose to me,“ said Edward.

Through his non profit Warrior’s Empowerment Group, “Saving lives for 6 years.”

Edward Figueroa is working to help those in the greater Bridgeport area who are struggling. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on loneliness, financial hardships and depression – all factors Edward says can bring someone deeper into addiction.

His message is encouraging. “You can make it through this,” he continues. “Addiction is not and has never been stronger than you.”

An example of recovery is Brian Meli.

“Ed’s group and what he does and what he teaches is support love and to fight. Ed is really there to tell you that you can fight this. As long as you have breath in your lungs you are a warrior and you can have a better life,” said Brian, Warriors Empowerment Group member.

“My main purpose is to go from saving hundreds to thousands to millions,” says Edward.

He also says that the road to recovery is not always easy, but it is worth it.