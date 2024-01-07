NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday and Sunday’s storm is expected to continue to impact flights at Bradley International Airport and delay Connecticut schools on Monday.

About 20% of flights at the airport were canceled on Sunday due to the storm, according to a spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority. About 34% were delayed.

Additional delays and cancelations were possible early Monday. The airport authority recommends checking your flight’s status before going to the airport.

Several schools have also announced delays — and some prekindergarten classes have been canceled. Keep up-to-date with our full list.

How much snow did your area get? Most of the state received at least two inches, with some areas seeing a foot.

It snowed about a foot in Norfolk, about 9.8 inches at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks and about 6.8 inches in Killingly, as of about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Another storm is expected to bring flooding rain, strong gusts and a high tide on Tuesday.