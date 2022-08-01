(WTNH) – After a few months off the air, the News 8 family is welcoming back a beloved member of the morning team: Laura Hutchinson!

Laura has been at home with her own family these past few months, after the newest member of the Hutchinson family was born: baby Lucy. Now, Laura returns to your screen to give you the very latest on breaking and local news.

But first, she’s giving us the very latest on her own adventures during her time off!

Watch the video above for more on Laura, her family, and the newest addition to the Hutchinsons: Lucy.