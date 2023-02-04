EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A special welcome home ceremony commenced on Saturday for Connecticut Air National Guardsmen who were deployed to the Horn of Africa.

More than 150 men and women were recognized for their service.

The ceremony happened inside the main hangar at the base. The airmen and women were honored in front of the rest of the unit and their families, as a special thank you for their time overseas.

They are a part of the 103rd Maintenance Group and Operations Group, known as the “Flying Yankees.” They were deployed in august and were away for three and a half months to support operations in Djibouti.

The 103rd specializes in flying and maintaining C-130s aircraft, the go-to cargo plane for the U.S. military.

What made Saturday even more special was the big reveal of a special aircraft, celebrating 100 years of the “Flying Yankees” serving the nation.

One airwoman said it was a honor serving alongside her fellow National guardsmen.

“When we came together and work together, the things that we were actually able to do, it was such a great environment to be in,” Maintenance Officer in Charge, Captain Jennifer Artiaco, said. “The deployed leadership was great, they were super supportive. Just our boots on the ground people from the 103rd, they were happy and hardworking.”

Many of those honored on Saturday were deployed several times before and have traveled the world.

For now they are happy to be back in their home state, with their families again.