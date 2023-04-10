Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a sure sign of spring when The Coleman Brothers Carnival returns!

The Coleman Brothers Carnival makes its first stop at Palmer Field in Middletown.

The family operated event has been a part of the city for more than a century.

This carnival consists of rides, games, food, and fun for the whole family.

The carnival opened April 8, and will run through April 16.

The carnival will be held in these other cities after Middletown:

Willamantic, CT April 21 – April 24

Hartford, CT April 28 – May 8

Shelton, CT May 12 – May 22

Waterbury, CT May 26 – June 5

Stratford, CT June 9 – June 19

New Haven, CT June 23 – July 4

For more information, visit this link here.