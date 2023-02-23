HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A week after vowing to take action against Stone Academy’s leaders for abruptly closing its nursing schools, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is expected to make an announcement Thursday.

Stone Academy abruptly closed its schools in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven, leaving more than 800 students scrambling.

The Stone Academy locations had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, “invalid” clinical experience opportunities and didn’t adequately record student attendance, according to the letter released Feb. 14 from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

“We’re focused on it, and we’re going to hold them accountable,” Tong said last week. “People really got cheated here, frankly, and we’re talking about nursing students. It would be hard to identify a group of workers who are more important right now, as we are still trying to come out of a pandemic.”

According to the Feb. 14 letter, Stone Academy leaders told the state on Feb. 6 that it would close its three locations. All classes and instructions were discontinued on Feb. 16.

Tong will be joined by Timothy Larson, the executive director of the Office of Higher Education, and members of the state Higher Education Committee at the 12:15 p.m. news conference at the state capitol in Hartford.

News 8 will bring you the latest developments on-air and online.