‘We’re transforming the whole park from the moment you arrive at the parking booth’: Lake Compounce preps for big opening as restrictions lift

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Capacity limits in Connecticut are lifting. Outdoor event venues can now welcome up to half capacity or capping at 10,000 people.

At your private event, you are limited to 200 people. Indoor stadiums or arenas are allowed to fill ten percent of the seats.

Amusement Parks can open without a capacity limit. It’s another milestone year at Lake Compounce in Bristol. America’s first family theme park is the oldest continuously operating amusement park in North America.

“We all feel this responsibility to keep the park going,” said Northeast Marketing Director Amy Thomas. “No one else can say they work at a park that predates the Civil War.”

The park is celebrating its 175th year of operation. They moved up opening day by three weeks to May 8th. You can expect face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing.

Thomas also said the park is getting a bit of a make-over, “We’re transforming the whole park from the moment you arrive at the parking booth, there’ll be new structures. The tunnel is being transformed, the main gate is getting a make-over. Main Street is getting new lighting, Wild Cat has new lighting,” she said.

In June, Lake Compounce will introduce a new Food and Wine event with local chefs creating the menu. First and foremost, it’s about safety.

“We have clean teams that walk around the park. New plexiglass will be installed to protect both the guest and the team member. And depending on the ride, there might be different restrictions or regulations. But, overall, it’s not quite business as usual but we’re really excited to open the park and get back to riding roller coasters.”