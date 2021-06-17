West Hartford aims to increase COVID vaccinations among Asian American communities

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford aims to increase COVID-19 vaccinations with a two-day mobile vaccination clinic Thursday and Friday at A Dong Supermarket.

The city is doing better than the national average in terms of vaccinating members of the Asian American community but officials say there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Mayor Shari Cantor said, “here in West Hartford, we are reaching out to our residents where they live.”

West Hartford was the first in the state to have their medics go home-to-home and vaccinate homebound residents in the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 76% of the city’s Asian community has had at least one dose of the vaccine but language and other barriers continue to harm access to it. That’s why the state’s mobile van is at A Dong Supermarket.

“To do what you can to make sure your family members and friends who aren’t vaccinated, that they can do so as well,” said West Hartford Town Manager and Chair of West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District, Matt Hart.

Health officials say more needs to be done to address disparities in ethnic communities.

“First time I breathed a real sigh of relief was the day my parents called me and said they’d been vaccinated. It’s so important that we communicate with our families, with our friends, our communities and encourage them to get vaccinated. This isn’t a recovery until all members of our community have access to this recovery,” said Arunan Arulampalam, Deputy Commissioner and Department of Consumer Protection.

A key part of this effort involves combating misinformation. That’s why the state’s ESF-15 group has been translating critical information into various languages, which can be found on the state’s website.

Alan Tan, Co-Chair, State of Connecticut, Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity said, “they have been such helpful partners in getting the word out.”

If you missed the clinic Thursday, it will still be there Friday.