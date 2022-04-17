WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s Easter without an Easter egg hunt for the kids?

It’s been two years since the Calvary Fellowship last held their massive Easter egg hunt at Conard High School. This year, they came back with a bang.

10,000 eggs filled with toys and candy were spread out on the high school field. Hundreds of kids headed out to pick-up as many as they could.

“The anticipation of the Easter egg hunt for the girls was utmost this year,” Jeffery Chism of Bloomfield said. “Really happy that we’re having it again, especially for the community to come in and see the church and learn more about us.”

Aubrey of Bloomfield said the event is very exciting.

“It gets your heart beating, and you’re so fast as getting eggs, and everybody’s just here spending time together,” Aubrey said.

Last year, church officials said they had to get creative and fill small Easter boxes and bags for community members to drive by and pick up.